'Oprah for President' billboard posted above downtown Los Angeles building

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:02AM EST expiring January 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Cass, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 10:36AM EST expiring January 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 10:02PM EST expiring January 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
An IAG spokesperson said: "We created the billboard to show our gay support for Oprah and her humanitarian efforts."
The sign comes as speculation continues over whether Winfrey will jump into the political fray and run for office in two years. Her speech at the Golden Globe Awards last weekend led many to believe she was seriously considering running for president.