Omarosa: 'I was haunted by tweets every single day'

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the "Apprentice" star turned White House aide, dished on her time in the Trump administration and her former boss' penchant for Twitter.

"I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?" a tearful Manigault-Newman said in the teaser clip for Thursday's episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," the reality show on which she is a contestant.

Manigault-Newman claimed that when she attempted to reason with President Donald Trump about some of his tweets, she was "attacked" and denied access by "all of the people around him," including Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Manigault-Newman described the situation inside the White House as "bad." Asked whether the nation should be concerned about the administration, she nodded, adding, "it's not going to be OK."

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah dismissed Manigault-Newman's comments at a news briefing Thursday.

"Omarosa was fired three times on 'The Apprentice,' and this was the fourth time we let her go," he said. "She had limited contact with the President while here. She has no contact now."

Manigault-Newman resigned from her position in the White House in December. She reportedly had a tense relationship with White House chief of staff John Kelly; both Kelly and former chief of staff Reince Priebus wanted to let her go, a former White House official told CNN. She denied that a dramatic confrontation with Kelly led to her departure.

In the clip, Manigault-Newman said she joined the administration out of a sense of duty.

"I felt like I was serving my country, not serving (Trump)," she said. "It was always about the country."