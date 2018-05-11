Oldest living World War II veteran turns 112

Richard Overton, the oldest living World War II veteran, turned 112 on Friday.

Overton, who is also the oldest man in America, was born in 1906.

He has lived through 19 presidents, the Great Depression, and two World Wars - one of which he fought in.

Austin's KXAN reports that he lives in the home he built himself 72 years ago - on a street that has been named after him.

According to the station, he still drinks whisky and smokes cigars, and says he doesn't suffer from any aches or pains.

So, what's his secret to longevity? Well, according to Overton, it's pretty simple:

When he turned 106, he told comedian Steve Harvey "just keep living, don't die."