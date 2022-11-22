Oklahoma authorities seeking suspect after 4 killed at marijuana farm

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are still investigating after four people were killed and one other was injured Sunday at a marijuana farm in Hennessey.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence told reporters Monday that authorities believe the suspect and the victims all knew each other in some capacity, the Associated Press reported.

“They all know each other," Florence said per the news outlet. "Don't know if they're related or if they're coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other.”

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office initially contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to assist in the quadruple homicide.

The OSBI initially said in a news release that deputies found the four victims after they received a report about a hostage situation.

Florence said authorities believe they "have a suspect in mind" but did not elaborate on any other information about the case, the Associated Press reported.

The names of the victims nor how they were killed have not been released, the news outlet reported.