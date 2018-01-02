CINCINNATI -- A 4-year-old girl in Ohio is in "very serious condition" after her father crashed during a street race, according to police.

The incident happened at about 1:19 p.m. near the intersection of Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive, according to police.

Terence McNulty, 25, was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus northbound on Winton and racing Gerald Howell, 30, who was driving a 2001 Audi A6, police said in a news release. The two vehicles made contact, causing the Ford to veer into the southbound lane and hit a 2004 Subaru Forester, then go off the road and over a guardrail. The Audi also hit another southbound car.

McNulty's 4-year-old daughter was riding with him at the time, according to police. Sgt. Mike Machenheimer said she suffered life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"She is in the worst shape of everyone," Machenheimer said. "The other four drivers will be OK, have some injuries but not life-threatening."

Earlier, police had said the girl's father had been hit by a different driver who was racing, and that he had not been racing, but police later said the father was racing.

Police called the racing unacceptable.

"It's very dangerous, especially on a street that is heavily traveled like Winton Road is. Even on a holiday, there's still quite a bit of traffic," Machenheimer said.

The drivers who police said were racing could face charges of reckless driving, according to Machenheimer. The charges could be upgraded, depending on the severity of the girl's injuries, he said.