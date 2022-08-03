Oglala Sioux Tribal Council passes ordinance for those who conduct missionary work on reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council has set up a way for those who want to conduct missionary work on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

On Tuesday, the council announced they passed an ordinance requiring all churches and missionaries to fill out a registration form if they want to conduct missionary activities on the reservation.

"The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council has found it in the best interest of the tribe to register all churches and missionaries conducting missionary activities within the reservation to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the people," the council said in the ordinance.

Suppose you want to do missionary activities on the reservation. In that case, you must "submit a list of all participants of the organization and submit proof of background investigation clearance for all participants who will be located within the exterior boundaries of the Pine Ridge Reservation with their request form," the tribe said.

According to the ordinance, organizations cannot use images or videos of children of the tribe without a form signed by the child's parent or guardian.

It must also be approved by the tribes' executive committee, the council said.

Failure to oblige by this new ordinance will result in the organization's removal from the reservation.