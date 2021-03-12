Officials seize goats from home of environmental activist

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities have seized dozens of goats from the Redding home of longtime environmental activist Nancy Burton.

The state Department of Agriculture says there were citizen complaints and surveillance that revealed animal welfare concerns, including a lack of

water, untrimmed hooves, and excessive manure.

According to The Associated Press, Burton's home was searched Wednesday by state and local authorities.

Burton, who's the founder of watchdog group the Connecticut Coalition Against Millstone, has been critical of the Millstone nuclear power for the past 20 years, The AP reported.

Burton tells The AP that about 65 of her goats were seized Wednesday.

She denied they were in poor health or neglected in any way.

She claims the goats were seized to stop her testing of goat milk for radioactive materials linked to nuclear power plants.

The goats were taken to a state animal rescue and rehabilitation facility pending the outcome of a court action.