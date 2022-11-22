Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Officials: Law enforcement investigating quadruple homicide in Oklahoma

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 7:35 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 19:35:10-05

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating after four people were found dead after a reported hostage situation in Hennessey.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a news release Monday they were contacted by the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the homicide.

According to the OSBI, deputies found the four victims after they received a call about a hostage situation at a residence.

The OSBI said one other person was injured and taken to a hospital.

"At this point, there is no suspect information available," OSBI said. "Law enforcement are investigating this case as a quadruple homicide. More information will be release[d] when it is available."

The OSBI did not release the identity of the victims, nor did they say how the victims were killed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!