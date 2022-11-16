Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Official: 22 LA County sheriff’s recruits hit by car during run

Deputy Shooting Video
Cedar Attanasio /AP
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office tape blocks a road near the scene of a fatal police shooting involving a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tesuque, N.M. Details in an unrelated June 23 fatal police shooting were revealed this week in video obtained by a local TV station. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Deputy Shooting Video
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 11:56:09-05

Authorities in California say 22 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were hit by a car while on a training run, with five critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher told the Associated Press that four recruits suffered moderate injuries, and 14 of them had minor injuries.

Kelliher added that the vehicle driver was also injured, the news outlet reported.

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, the department said the incident happened Wednesday in Whittier just before 6:30 a.m., and those hit were part of a recruiting class from the STAR Explore Training Academy.

"The vehicle's driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation," the department said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!