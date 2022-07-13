NYC mayor defends city's new nuclear attack PSA

New York City Emergency Management released a public service announcement about what to do if there is a nuclear attack.

The PSA details steps people should take following an attack.

It says people should get inside, stay inside and monitor for updates.

"Don't go outside until officials say it's safe," the woman in the PSA advises.

According to NBC New York, Mayor Eric Adams defended the PSA and said it is not alarmist despite there being no known threat of a nuclear attack.

“I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry," Adams reportedly said.

New York City's emergency management deputy commissioner told The Associated Press that they've got a lot of positive feedback for preparing people for a situation that is not commonly discussed.

“It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century," Christina Farrell said.