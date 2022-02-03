Norway bans breeding of English bulldogs, Cavalier King Charles spaniels

OSLO, Norway — Norway is banning the breeding of English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels.

In a ruling this week, Animal Protection Norway said the breeding of the dogs went against the country’s Animal Welfare Act, citing the inherent health problems the dogs face.

Evidence has shown that both breeds experience severe breathing conditions, eye problems, skin infections, heart problems, as well as joint problems.

A study by the University of California found that the English bulldog does not have the genetic diversity continue as a breed.

The puppy mortality rate among bulldogs is considered high and on average, bulldogs only live until the age of six.

The animal rights group in Norway brought the cause to the Oslo District Court, arguing both breeds should be protected from cruelty.

The court ruled that the breeds aren’t completely banned from breeding and said breeders could consider “scientifically based cross-breeding” as an alternative.