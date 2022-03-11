Watch
NewsNational

Actions

No indictment for Texans QB Watson over sex assault claims

Texans Watson Lawsuits
Justin Rex/AP
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)
Texans Watson Lawsuits
Posted at 4:55 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:02:42-05

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision on Friday came about a year after the women first filed their suits.

They have accused Watson of exposing himself and touching them inappropriately during massage appointments.

One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

Ten women had filed criminal complaints against Watson with Houston police, including eight who have sued him.

The civil case against Watson continues.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Watson has a no-trade clause with the Texans. However, he expects the quarterback to generate interest from teams across the league now it's been revealed that Watson won't be indicted.

However, Watson's status in the NFL is still unclear.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," the league said in a statement.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!