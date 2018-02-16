7 victims remain hospitalized after Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Multiple victims remain hospitalized after Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Broward County, Florida.

Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Friday morning that two victims were discharged from the hospital Thursday night. One victim is still critical and six others are in fair condition.

For families of the 17 victims who died, the reality of life without them is just setting in. Fourteen students lost their lives during the school shooting, while three staff members were also killed.

Many students are sharing stories of their heroic efforts that saved lives.

The first of the victims' funerals will occur Friday when Alyssa Alhadeff will be laid to rest at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, Fla. at 10 a.m.

