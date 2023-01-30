Nichols family invited to attend Biden's State of the Union address

The family of Tyre Nichols is expected to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. They were invited by the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, which has demanded justice in the wake of Nichols' death.

He died three days after Memphis police officers beat him following a traffic stop.

The committee says it committed to passing police reform, including the George Floyd Justice in Police Act. President Joe Biden has also called on Congress to pass the law.

It would lower the criminal intent standard of an officer in question from willful to knowing or reckless. It would also limit qualified immunity as a defense to liability in a private civil action against a law enforcement officer.

The bill passed in the House during the last Congress, but never go through the Senate.

Biden did sign an executive order after the bill failed to reach his desk. He says the order includes "stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level."

It's unclear whether the George Floyd Justice in Police Act will even be heard under the current Congress. Republicans control the House and Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not committed to bringing the bill back.

The State of the Union address will be held on Feb. 7.