NHC monitoring storm that could threaten US next week

The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring a band of thunderstorms in the Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development.

On Thursday, the NHC said the system has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression by Saturday and a 90% of becoming one by early next week.

The NHC said the storm is moving into an area more conducive for development. The system is off the coast of Venezuela. It is expected to most to the northwest.

There are forecast models showing the storm entering the Gulf of Mexico next week. The models show a potential hurricane could hit the US Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center, however, generally only issues forecasts up to five days out. Forecasts beyond five days, the National Hurricane Center, can be unreliable.

Acting NHC Director Jamie Rhome said on Wednesday that forecasting potential impacts on the US is “way too premature.”

“Until a system forms, until a low-level system forms, we won’t be able to say much about with certainty with impacts to the United States,” Rhode said.