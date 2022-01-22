NFL to stop daily testing of unvaccinated players, reports say

The NFL will stop daily testing of unvaccinated players, according to multiple reports.

ESPN says unvaccinated players will be subject to the same COVID-19 protocols as vaccinated players.

The decision comes in the middle of the playoffs— with only eight teams still vying for a Super Bowl championship.

The change is expected to only impact a few players. ESPN reports that roughly 12 unvaccinated players are still on teams in the playoffs.

The NFL Network reports that all players will be subjected to enhanced symptom screening, symptom-based testing and targeted surveillance testing.

In the last month, more than 700 players have tested positive for the virus, ESPN reports.