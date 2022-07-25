NFL launches streaming service

The NFL is offering more ways for fans to watch football games. The league launched its streaming service, NFL+, on Monday.

NFL+ will give consumers access to live local regular season and postseason games on their phones or tablets. They will also get access to audio of games that are not in their market.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us."

The service costs $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

NFL+ Premium offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as game replays and the All-22 feature, which allows fans to study the game like coaches.

The NFL's regular season kicks off on Sept. 8.