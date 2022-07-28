New York police release video after pastor robbed of $1 million in jewelry

NEW YORK CITY — A brazen robbery of a pastor and his wife over the weekend prompted the New York Police Department to release surveillance video.

In the video, you see three unidentified people entering the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry.

According to police, after walking into the church, the suspects displayed firearms, and robbed the pastor and his wife during his sermon.

Wanted for a Robbery: On Sunday July 24, 2022 at Approx. 11:14 A.M., inside of 922 Remsen Ave. (Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry) @NYPD69Pct three unknown individuals entered location displayed firearms and removed jewelry. Call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/dv4KHpdQbt — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 27, 2022

In an interview with CBS New York, Bishop Lamor Whitehead said he was about five minutes into his live-streamed service when the back door was get kicked in and three people with guns walked in.

The suspects allegedly made off with more than $1 million in jewelry, Fox New York reported.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz, according to NPR.

The day after the robbery, Whitehead posted on Facebook that he was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.