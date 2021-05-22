Watch
New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 14:02:16-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Florida, Georgia and other states have seized on former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud to push ID requirements for voters to request or return mailed ballots.

Casting ballots by mail was immensely popular during the 2020 presidential election, which was held during the coronavirus outbreak.

Critics say adding ID requirements to request a mailed ballot is unnecessary and creates one more opportunity for voters to make a mistake that could leave them unable to vote absentee.

They say identification is already required when registering to vote and voting in person for the first time.

