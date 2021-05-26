New cybersecurity measures for pipelines expected from feds following Colonial attack

The Transportation Security Administration is expected to issue new cybersecurity measures this week aimed at the pipeline industry for the first time.

The new rules will apply to U.S. pipeline operators and follow the ransomware attack against one of the country's largest, Colonial Pipeline, earlier this month. The attack resulted in a disruption to fuel supply on the entire east coast for nearly two weeks.

Pipeline companies would be required to report cyber incidents to the federal government as soon as possible.

They will also reportedly be asked to review their security system to determine any weaknesses or risks.

The rules are coming from the TSA, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security. The Washington Post reports a security directive is expected this week, and more rules will be released in the coming weeks.

This is the first time such rules will be issued for the pipeline industry. Previously, there were voluntary guidelines.

Alex Livingston and Robin Dich contributed to this report