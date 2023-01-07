Nearly 40-year-old NASA satellite to fall from sky with 'low threat'

NASA said on Friday that wreckage falling to Earth from a nearly 40-year-old satellite in space would present a "very low" risk to humans on our planet this weekend.

The satellite is 38-years-old and weights 5,400 pounds, and is expected to burn up in Earth's atmosphere, NASA said.

Some parts of the satellite, though, are expected to survive the fall.

The satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday night, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed.

NASA said the odds of injury from debris falling from the sky is around 1-in-9,400.

The satellite was launched from the shuttle Challenger in 1984 and is called the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, the Associated Press reported.