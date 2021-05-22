Natural Balance cat food recalled for potential salmonella contamination

SAN DIEGO, CA — Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling its brand of cat food due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says no illnesses were reported in connection to the recall, adding the error was detected in a routine surveillance sampling.

We’re told the recall affects products marked with the lot code 1008080 06:42N811202:20 with UPC codes 2363300233 (5-pound bag) and 2363300235 (10-pound bag) and a use-by date of March 10, 2022.

The FDA advises consumers to throw away the affected products or return them for a refund.

Click here for more information.