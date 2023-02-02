National Weather Service expects some states to have minus 60 wind chills this weekend

Parts of the Northeast could have wind chills reach 60 below zero this weekend as cold air and gusty winds could bring the lowest wind chills in decades, the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service placed most of New England under a wind chill warning. The Upper Midwest and other parts of the northeast are under wind chill advisories.

The National Weather Service advises it won’t take long for someone to experience frostbite in these sorts of conditions. When wind chills reach minus 25, frostbite can occur in 15 minutes. Hypothermia is also a major concern.

In parts of Maine, where the air temperature could drop below minus 20, winds of 35 to 55 mph could occur. Parts of the state are also under a blizzard warning.

“Low temperatures are anticipated to be coldest on Saturday, with single digits as far south as Pennsylvania and subzero lows widespread throughout New England. Snow squalls and lake effect snow is also likely along and behind the cold front Thursday night into Friday, which could briefly lead to lowering visibility and treacherous travel,” the National Weather Service said.