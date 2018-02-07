Ohio murder victim's brother charged after profanity-laced voicemail to lieutenant

AKRON, Ohio - His brother was stabbed to death in 2010. Eight years later, he wants answers. But now, he's facing harassment charges after leaving a profanity-laced voicemail for police officers.

Daryle Dean's brother, Garland, was found lying dead in the woods in Akron, Ohio in 2010. His case is still open, his murder unsolved.

"For me, it was real hurtful because you would think who would just drop somebody's body off on the side of the road, with nothing on but just his boxer shorts," Dean said.

Still searching for justice for his brother's kiler, Dean's passion and frustration boiled over last month.

In the middle of January, Dean was talking to Akron Lieutenant David Whiddon about the case. Whiddon says Daryle is passionate, but sometimes gets angry, making it hard to have a conversation.

"He didn't calm down and finally I gave him an ultimatum," Whiddon said. "I said, 'Daryle, I'm going to hang up. You call me back when you're in a better frame of mind to talk and we'll give it another shot.'"

Whiddon hung up, and Dean called back, leaving a profanity-laced voicemail.

"I will admit, I'm sorry for some of the things I said," Dean said. "But do I feel as though I was wrong? No, because here it is, eight years."

Whiddon says it's not normal to charge a victim's family member, but in this case, he said the police department felt like it was the only choice they had to make Daryle change his behavior.

"I know he's frustrated, and I feel bad because he's so passionate about his brother's investigation," Whiddon said. "But on the other hand, I can't have it to where he can't even communicate with investigators."

Dean is due in court Thursday.

Akron police say they're hoping they can get a resolution that's fair for both parties, and continue investigating Garland Dean's murder.