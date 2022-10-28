Watch Now
Mountain lion in residential area causes community lockdown

CNN Newsource
Posted at 8:56 PM, Oct 27, 2022
A Los Angeles residential area had to be put on lock down Thursday after a wild animal was spotted roaming around yards and in the streets.

When animal control authorities arrived the mountain lion started running away from officers.

The animal was seen around the San Vicente Boulevard and Gretna Green Way near the Brentwood Country Club, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A nearby elementary school in Brentwood had to put its campus on lockdown.

No injuries were reported. Authorities attempted to try and tranquilize the animal three times, but it managed to escape, appearing to not react to the darts.

The mountain lion climbed a tree trying to escape, but was later captured in the backyard of a nearby home.

The cat was then relocated by vehicle.

CNN reported that the cat was taken to the Angeles National Forest and released back into the wild.

