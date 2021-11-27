Michigan State University suspends fraternity after student’s death

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In the wake of the death of a Michigan State University student last weekend, the school and the Pi Alpha Phi national organization have suspended the school’s chapter of the fraternity.

The student, identified as Phat Nguyen, died early Saturday at a residence off campus. An autopsy was conducted but the Office of the Medical Examiner at Sparrow Hospital said the cause of death would not be determined until toxicology results are completed in six to eight weeks. Authorities have said alcohol consumption may have been a factor and shortly after the incident the East Lansing Police Department said its officers had responded to the scene where four people were “passed out,” including one who was not breathing.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Nguyen’s death came one day after the fraternity posted on its Facebook page that he was one of four students who had just joined the chapter.

University spokesman Dan Olsen would only say that the student’s death “had a relation to the fraternity” as an explanation as to why the school had suspended the fraternity’s registered student organization status. And in an email, Pi Alpha Phi confirmed that the chapter had been “placed under interim suspension pending investigation upon the death of a student member last weekend.”

As a result, Olsen said the fraternity will not be allowed to host any events on campus, access any of its university funds or accounts, take part in campus events representing the chapter or recruit students on campus to join the fraternity.

“We are heartbroken by this loss to our Spartan community and our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends,” Olsen said.