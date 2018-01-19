Michigan man wins $400,000 poker jackpot at MotorCity with losing hand

The losing poker hand at the MotorCity Casino poker room in Detroit netted an Oxford, Michigan man nearly half a million dollars.

The largest bad beat poker jackpot in history, $1,068,590.80, was split between six people Tuesday.

The casino said a man named Scott, from Oxford had the losing hand and took home the biggest share of the jackpot ($427,452.52) with four 3’s.

Kenneth had the winning hand and won $213,712.76 with four queens.

The other four players at the table walked away with $106,856.28 each.

“There are winners every day on the floor, but it’s not every day that a jackpot that big hits,” said Phil Trofibio, Senior Vice President of Casino Operations. “Congratulations to all the players at the table.”

MotorCity Casino’s Quads over Quads bad beat has reset to $495,624.70, and is currently the highest bad beat in Detroit.