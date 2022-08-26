Meghan's new Spotify podcast tops Joe Rogan

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dethroned Joe Rogan as the top podcaster on Spotify.

Meghan released her highly-anticipated podcast this week. In the first episode of "Archetypes," Meghan interviews tennis star Serena Williams.

The pair discusses the challenges of motherhood, especially the stigmas faced by ambitious women.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” has been consistently the No. 1 podcast on Spotify.

It remains to be seen whether Meghan will permanently overtake Rogan as the No. 1 podcast.

Next week’s episode of Archetypes will feature Mariah Carey.

Meghan said the goal of her podcast is to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."