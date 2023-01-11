Watch Now
Mega Millions set for its second-largest drawing ever

Gene J. Puskar/AP
A Mega Millions customer purchases her tickets for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 11, 2023
Mega Millions continued its streak of drawings without a winner on Tuesday. No one matched 7-13-14-15-18 and a Mega Ball of 9 during Tuesday's drawing.

Mega Millions' jackpot for Friday is set for $1.35 billion as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in nearly three months. The last time a winning ticket was sold was Oct. 14, 2022. That drawing had two tickets match all six numbers, resulting in a split jackpot of $502 million.

The only other time the jackpot was this large was on Oct. 23, 2018, when a $1.537 billion ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The jackpot marks the third-largest in U.S. history for all lotteries, behind another Mega Millions drawing and a 2022 Powerball drawing. The Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball was the first in U.S. history to top $2 billion.

Although no one matched all six numbers, 6,154,167 won smaller prizes ranging from $2 all the way up to $3 million. Sixteen of the tickets matched all five white balls, resulting in a prize of at least $1 million.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Friday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
