Medical examiner rules Ivana Trump's death an accident

NEW YORK CITY — New York City's medical examiner said that the death of former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, was caused by injuries she suffered from a fall.

NBC and ABC News reported that the medical examiner ruled her death an accident on Friday.

The news outlets reported that the medical examiner said her cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the torso, which were received due to a fall.

The ME's report comes a day after Ivana Trump died.

According to ABC News affiliate WABC, New York City police responded to her Manhattan home after receiving a call about a person in cardiac arrest.

By the time police arrived, she was dead, the news outlets reported.

She was 73.

She and Donald Trump married Donald in 1977 and had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

They divorced in 1992.