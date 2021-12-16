Medal of Honor to be awarded to Black soldier for first time since Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor Thursday to three U.S. soldiers who fought in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to ABC News, one of the recipients, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, will be the first Black soldier to receive the award since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Cashe was 35 when he suffered fatal injuries in Iraq while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in 2005. ABC News reports that his widow, Tamara Cashe, will be at the White House Thursday to receive the posthumous award.

Cashe was awarded the Silver Star in 2009, though many of his fellow soldiers thought he deserved higher honors. The Washington Post reports that while the Army determined Cashe reached into the burning vehicle six times to rescue others, it took top officials years of convincing before the Florida native could be recognized for his heroic actions.

The Post also reports that President Donald Trump planned to offer the award to Cashe earlier this year, but the ceremony was scuttled in the wake of the Capitol riots.

The other soldiers who will be honored Thursday are Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee.

Celiz will also receive the award posthumously. He died after stepping between Taliban fighters and a U.S. helicopter evacuating wounded in 2018.

Plumlee is a Special Forces soldier who fought off insurgents in Afghanistan in 2013.