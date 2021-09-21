McDonald's begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

CHICAGO, Ill. — McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday that it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

McDonald’s wouldn’t tell The Associated Press how many Happy Meals it sells each year, but it told the outlet that its new goal is to reduce the company’s virgin plastic use by 90% compared to its 2018 levels.

It’s not the first time McDonald’s has phased out plastic toys at its locations. The company is already offering soft toys, paper-based toys, and books at restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The company’s longtime competitor, Burger King, also removed plastic toys from its children’s meals in the U.K. two years ago.