Disney toys are returning to McDonald's Happy Meals

After more than a decade apart, McDonald's and The Walt Disney Company have partnered up to release Disney-themed toys with Happy Meals starting in June, the companies announced Wednesday.
The cross-promotional campaign pairs the children's meal with movies from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney Live Action, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. It will begin with Incredibles 2.
USA TODAY reports the companies did not specify how long the agreement will last, only saying multiple years. Their last partnership lasted ten years, from 1996 to 2006.
McDonald's also promises Happy Meals will meet Disney's nutrition guidelines by June 2018.