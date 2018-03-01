NE Ohio community mourns death of 17-year-old student-athlete swimmer

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:49AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The community in Mayfield Heights, Ohio is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student who died on Wednesday night. Steven "Stevie" Grieshammer was a junior on the swim team at Mayfield High School. On February 25 during swimming exercises he did not come up from the water, according to a Facebook post by his aunt Missy Bifro Grieshammer.
"He was a wonderful boy, a loving son, a fantastic swimmer, and just the sweetest nephew we could have. We will miss him every day," his uncle wrote in remembrance.
According to his family, he spent days in a coma.
Mayfield City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly released the following statement to parents and students.
Our deepest condolences and most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Grieshammer family. We will remember Stevie. He touched many through his kindness and determinination. Remain strong and support one another. Keep his memory close by being inspired by his life.
Still cant grasp the fact that Stevie is gone, Ive literally watched the kid grow up since he was at Lander elementary Everytime I saw him there was a smile on his face and I never ever once saw him do anything other than the right thing Rest easy I’ll miss you bud #StevieStrong