'Mattress Mack' bets $5 million on Bengals to win Super Bowl

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, owner Jim McIngvale talks about opening his Gallery Furniture store as a shelter in Houston.
Posted at 5:32 PM, Feb 11, 2022
Businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has reportedly bet $5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

According to ESPN, McIngvale, who owns furniture stores in Texas, drove to Louisiana Friday to place the bet, which Caesar's Sportsbook said is the largest single wager it's ever taken.

The $5 million wager isn't the only money McIngvale has on the game. ESPN says he placed another $4.5 million on the Bengals last week.

The Rams are a four-point favorite to beat the Bengals.

McIngvale is known to make large bets on sporting events. He bet $2 million on Essential Quality in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The horse crossed the finish line in fourth place.

