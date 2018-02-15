Mass shootings in the US: When, where they have occurred in 2018

The number of mass shootings around the country in 2018 continues to climb.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a total of 30 mass shooting incidents have occurred as of February 14, including Wednesday's school shooting in Florida.

In 2017, the U.S. saw a total of 346 mass shootings. See statistics for other years here.

There doesn't seem to be an official definition for a "mass shooting" in the United States, but according to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is described as four or more individuals being shot or killed in the same general time and location.

The FBI defines a "mass killing" as the killing of three or more people in a public place, but the federal agency also defines a "mass murderer" as someone who has killed four or more people in the same location.

The Gun Violence Archive lists itself as a not-for-profit organization that documents gun violence and gun crime nationally.