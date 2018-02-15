Mass shootings in the US: When, where they have occurred in 2018

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:35AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:00AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 16 at 11:49AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 8:07AM EST expiring February 15 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
There doesn't seem to be an official definition for a "mass shooting" in the United States, but according to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is described as four or more individuals being shot or killed in the same general time and location.
The FBI defines a "mass killing" as the killing of three or more people in a public place, but the federal agency also defines a "mass murderer" as someone who has killed four or more people in the same location.
The Gun Violence Archive lists itself as a not-for-profit organization that documents gun violence and gun crime nationally.