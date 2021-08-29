Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Texas Schools
Posted at 11:20 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 23:20:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms.

In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders.

Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top.

But amid protests and even violence over masks around the United States, the court battle is just beginning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Sign up today!