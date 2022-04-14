Mark Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election there.

He was removed Monday by Macon County's Board of Elections.

Public records show he cast an absentee vote in Macon County during the 2020 general election.

Questions had already arisen last month about Meadows when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into his voter registration, which listed a home he never owned as his legal residence.

A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election and in the months after Trump's loss.

Meadows represented the state in Congress until he stepped down in 2020 to become Trump's chief of staff.