Mariners add new teammate, 4-year-old pup, to clubhouse

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have a new team member.

On Saturday, the team officially introduced Tucker, a 4-year-old mixed Labrador who they adopted from OkanDogs, a nonprofit animal rescue center in Cashmere, ESPN reported.

"I’m gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad, and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs," a statement from his Twitter account said. "Doesn’t get better than this!"

My name’s Tucker, I’m a 4-year-old lab/retriever mix and I was just adopted by the @Mariners clubhouse from OkanDogs! I’m gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs. Doesn’t get better than this! pic.twitter.com/F2KdirlDXO — Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) August 6, 2022

The dog is a big hit with players, with videos and pictures showing him playing fetch and hanging out with them.

Many have asked who my favorite Mariner is. I tell them it’s whoever is playing fetch with me. pic.twitter.com/0rU7fhy7vb — Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) August 6, 2022

The Seattle Times reported that manager Scott Servais, who is a big proponent of rescuing dogs, has wanted to bring a dog into the clubhouse for over a year.

According to ESPN, before Tucker joined the team as their unofficial mascot, Tucker went through an in-depth scouting process from team personnel.