Man sets San Diego house on fire trying to kill weeds with torch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man attempting to kill weeds set his house on fire in San Diego on Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

The man was trying to use a hand-held propane torch to kill the weeds in a planter box in front of his property when the plants caught fire.

Shortly after the plants caught fire, the flames spread to the rest of the house.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the flames in about 5 minutes.

Authorities estimate there is about $10,000 in damage to the house.

No one was injured.