Man in Florida kills 2, then himself outside Wendy's drive-thru

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida says two people and the alleged shooter are dead after he opened fire on a vehicle in a Wendy's drive-thru before turning the gun on himself.

Hallandale Beach police said the suspected shooter had been in a two-year relationship with one of the victims before she broke up with him due to his violent behavior, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning when the man rammed his car into the vehicle of one of the victims as she was getting her food.

When the victim attempted to get away, the man exited his vehicle and opened fire into her car, killing both the driver and her passenger.

The AP reported that the man's body was found nearby by police with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.