Man charged with battery after reportedly assaulting airline employee

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 25, 2022
ATLANTA — A man is charged with battery and obstruction after Atlanta police said he assaulted a Southwest Airlines gate agent earlier this week.

Police have identified the man as 44-year-old Courney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada.

In a statement, Atlanta police said officers responded to a “physical altercation” at Hartsfield Jackson International on Wednesday.

The gate agent said Drummond was “behaving disorderly” after being asked to exit a flight.

Drummond reportedly refused to comply with flight attendants and threatened the gate agent before assaulting them.

Officers arrested Drummond at the airport.

As of this week, the TSA reports there have been more than 900 reports of unruly passengers over the past year.

The agency is conducting nearly 300 investigations into those incidents.

Atlanta police said they will continue to investigate the case involving Drummond.

