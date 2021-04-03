Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the attack at a Southern California office building that left four dead including a 9-year-old boy.

The Orange County district attorney's office on Friday said 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was charged with the attempted murder of two police officers after shooting at them when they reached the scene.

Police say Gaxiola opened fire Wednesday at the office building in Orange and knew the adult victims, either personally or through business. A specific motive for the attack is unclear.

Gaxiola was in the hospital Friday and his arraignment was continued to Monday due to his condition.