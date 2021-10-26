Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Man admits to supplying drugs that authorities say led to rapper's death

items.[0].image.alt
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him. A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death in September 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Mac Miller
Posted at 7:49 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:49:42-04

The man who supplied drugs that would eventually be ingested by rapper Mac Miller has reportedly agreed to a plea deal.

According to PEOPLE, Stephen Walter is pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Walter was part of a supply chain and intentionally provided counterfeit oxycodone pills that would be given to Miller's drug dealer.

Miller died of an overdose in 2018.

Prosecutors claim Miller would not have died from an overdose if the pills did not contain fentanyl, CBS News reports.

Two other people have also been charged in connection to Miller's death.

Miller was 26 years old.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!