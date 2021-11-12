Watch
Louisiana board votes to pardon Homer Plessy, whose case led to SCOTUS' 'separate but equal' ruling

Gov. John Bel Edwards must approve final pardon
Beth J. Harpaz/AP
FILE - This June 3, 2018 photo shows a marker on the burial site for Homer Plessy at St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery in New Orleans. Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling, is being considered for a posthumous pardon. The Creole man of color died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Homer Plessy
Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:17:37-05

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana board has voted to posthumously pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws.

The state Board of Pardon voted unanimously on Friday to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans.

The decision now goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has the final say over the pardon.

Plessy was arrested for a violation of the "Separate Car Act" in 1892. His case was appealed all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled his conviction constitutional four years later in the landmark case "Plessy v. Ferguson."

In issuing the court's opinion, Justice Henry Billings Brown wrote that segregation was legal if "separate but equal" accommodations were provided for Black people. The opinion allowed Jim Crow laws to stand throughout the country for half a century.

The statute was lifted in 1954 when the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. the Board of Education that racial segregation was inherently unequal.

