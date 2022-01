A Los Angeles police officer is hailed a hero for saving a choking toddler's life.

The moment was captured on the police sergeant’s body cam while on patrol.

A man with a child in his arms flagged down the sergeant.

The officer took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance, and cleared her airway.

Moments later, the girl was breathing again.

The child was taken to a children’s hospital and is in stable condition.