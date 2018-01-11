Arizona police chase ends with couple kissing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - A high-speed police chase through parts of Arizona on Wednesday night ended with an embrace and two people taken into custody.

Watch Air15 video of the pursuit in player below.

Air15 video showed police converging on the two suspects after they bailed out of the SUV around 6:15 p.m. near Ironwood and Guadalupe.

#Chase recap in Phoenix area:

- Started in Mesa

- Ended near Ironwood/Guadalupe in Apache Junction

- Two suspects in custody

- Couple kissed before being taken into custody

- STORY: https://t.co/EiwzQkXdE1 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/X4tABzXeuu — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) January 11, 2018

Aerial footage showed multiple police cars following the silver SUV as it sped through the southeast Valley Wednesday evening. A police helicopter could also be seen tracking the vehicle.

Mesa police said the incident began when the driver failed to yield to officers, in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies also assisted in the situation.