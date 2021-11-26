Legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim dies at age 91

Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim has died.

Sondehim won 9 Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement, 8 Grammys and an Academy Award.

Sondheim wrote lyrics for “West Side Story,” alongside Leonard Bernstein. He also wrote music and lyrics for "Company ," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd," "Merrily We Roll Along," and "Into the Woods."

In a tribute post on Twitter, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sandheim "created fantastic worlds and characters, but at the heart of every story he told was a kid from New York City."

Last year, stars from the theater and music industry honored Sondheim with a virtual 90th birthday celebration.

The Associated Press reports Steven Spielberg thanked Sondheim for helping on the upcoming movie version of “West Side Story.”

Sandheim was 91 years old.