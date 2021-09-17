Watch
Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

AP
FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. Tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference, special counsel John Durham charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, with making a false statement to the FBI. The case against the attorney, Michael Sussmann of the Perkins Coie law firm, is just the second prosecution brought by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work. U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)
Trump Russia Probe
Posted at 9:01 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 21:01:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent cybersecurity lawyer has been charged in the special counsel’s probe of the U.S. government’s investigation into Russian election interference.

The lawyer is accused of making a false statement to the FBI. An indictment was handed down Thursday against Michael Sussmann of the Perkins Coie law firm.

It is just the second prosecution brought by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work.

Neither case brought by Durham undoes the core finding of an earlier investigation by Robert Mueller that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and that the Trump campaign welcomed that aid.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

