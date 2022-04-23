Watch
Late-picking Cincinnati Bengals may look to draft for defensive depth

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon makes a catch during a drill at Washington's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Cincinnati Bengals pick 31st in the NFL draft.

After rebuilding their offensive line with three free-agent signings, the Bengals may look to the draft to add some defensive players. Some offseason moves left them a little thin in some positions, particularly cornerback and defensive line. The Bengals cut oft-injured cornerback Trae Waynes and re-signed Eli Apple, who had some big moments last year but also was inconsistent.

Possibilities there include Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., Washington's Kyler Gordon and Florida's Kaiir Elam.

